MP: 25 pilgrims killed in Uttarakhand bus accident cremated

Mortal remains of 25 pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh's Panna district killed in a bus accident in Uttarakhand were consigned to flames on Tuesday in their native villages, a day after their bodies were flown to Khajuraho from the hill state. The nature and scale of the tragedy have shaken villagers and kin of the deceased as the sad reality is yet to sink in.

A total of 26 persons, including 25 pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh, died and four others were critically injured on Sunday evening when the bus they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge en route to the Yamunotri temple in Uttarkashi district, according to officials.

The deceased persons hailed from nine villages in the Panna district and a village in the Chhatarpur district, an official said. Though the mortal remains reached their respective villages late Monday evening, their last rites could not be held as cremation is generally not performed after sunset according to traditions.

The maximum number of eight funerals, including six members of a family, were held in Buddhsinghsanta village, sources said.

Mohandra village saw four funerals and Simaria, Kunarpur, Koni, Udla villages one each. Chikhla and Kakarhata villages witnessed one funeral each, they said.

The last rites of Pavai-based Awdhesh Pande and his wife Shakuntala were performed by their relatives in Prayagraj, sources said, adding that another accident victim was cremated in the neighbouring Chhatarpur district.

Madhya Pradesh BJP president VD Sharma visited all the villages to console the grieving family members. Panna is part of the Khajuraho Lok Sabha constituency represented by Sharma.

Senior officials were also present on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)