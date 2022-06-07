German Foreign Minister tests COVID positive during Pakistan visit

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Tuesday cut short her three-nation foreign trip after testing positive for COVID-19 while in Pakistan.

Baerbock, who arrived earlier Tuesday on a two-day maiden visit to Pakistan, tested positive for coronavirus shortly after meeting with her counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Islamabad.

At lunch, Baerbock noticed that she had lost her sense of taste, her ministry said, adding that a rapid antigen test she took in the morning had been negative.

Baerbock was due to travel to Greece and Turkey.

It is unclear when she will return to Germany but according to her ministry she cancelled all further engagements of the trip, which also included stops in Greece and Turkey.

Foreign Minister Bilawal, who had shook hands with her, went into isolation after the development. He would perform official duties from his residence.

His coronavirus test would also be performed, officials said.

