BJP's politics of hatred has brought disgrace to the nation : TMC

In a scathing attack against the saffron camp for the controversial comments by two BJP functionaries on Prophet Mohammad, the TMC on Tuesday said its ''politics of hatred'' has only brought disgrace to the nation and left it facing diplomatic outrage at the world forum for the first time since Independence.

TMC's chief spokesperson Sukhendu Sekhar Ray said that instead of offering an ''apology'' for the unwarranted comments, the Centre is risking jeopardizing diplomatic ties with Middle East nations on whom the country depends for its crude oil imports.

The comments drew sharp reactions from BJP which said the party and the Centre are well aware of how to tackle the situation.

''A few days ago Prime Minister Narendra Modi had claimed that he has not done or allowed any thing which would put the country to shame. But it was a white lie,'' Ray said.

Without naming any BJP leader, the TMC leader said a BJP spokesperson made outrageous comments against Prophet Mohammad on national television, bringing shame to India at the international forum.

''For the first time since Independence, India is facing diplomatic outrage from some foreign countries for the comments ... Its envoys in foreign countries are being summoned. BJP's politics of hatred has dented the country's image,'' Ray told a press conference here.

His comments came in the backdrop of BJP suspending its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelling the party's Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal as the row over their alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad escalated with protests from some Middle East countries.

''India's allies are turning their backs to it. From a peace-loving and respectful nation, we are fast turning into one that is hostile to minorities. This is the image that it has now in foreign countries. Is this BJP's idea of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas'?" Ray asked.

The tension between India and the Gulf nations may cripple the country's business interests and jeopardize the lives and livelihoods of lakhs of Indians living in those countries. It is jeopardizing the crude oil imports, the majority of which comes from Gulf countries, he said.

Wondering why no legal action had been initiated against the duo, he said their suspension was an organisational action.

''What about the legal action by the union home ministry? Why has no action been initiated against them?'' the TMC spokesperson asked.

The BJP appoints such ''fringe elements'' to pursue their political agenda. ''What BJP is doing by suspending their spokesperson is nothing but a cover-up. Why is BJP national president J P Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Modi silent on this issue? India should not be held responsible for irresponsible comments made by the BJP leaders,'' he said.

Hitting back, BJP national secretary Anupam Hazra said ''India has reached a new high in the world order under the Narendra Modi government and TMC should stop lecturing the Centre on what should be done or not. BJP has taken appropriate action which it deemed fit''.

India on Monday faced diplomatic heat with strong reactions by Islamic countries to the controversial comments by the two BJP functionaries against Prophet Mohammad even as it slammed the 57-nation OIC for its ''motivated'' and ''mischievous'' comments on the matter.

After Kuwait, Qatar and Iran summoned Indian ambassadors over the remarks by Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal, several Islamic countries, including Saudi Arabia, Jordan, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Indonesia, Bahrain, Maldives, and Oman, also denounced the comments. Some of them welcomed BJP's punitive action against the duo.

