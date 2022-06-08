Left Menu

Biden meets briefly with actor Matthew McConaughey to discuss guns

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-06-2022 00:06 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 00:06 IST
Biden meets briefly with actor Matthew McConaughey to discuss guns
President Joe Biden met briefly with actor Matthew McConaughey on Tuesday and discussed gun responsibility measures, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

"He is here today to use his platform to call on leaders to take bipartisan action to end the senseless killing and pass reasonable gun responsibility measures that we know will save lives," Jean-Pierre said of McConaughey's visit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

