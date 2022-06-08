Left Menu

Nigeria ruling party picks ex-governor of Lagos Tinubu to run for president

Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 08-06-2022 18:37 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 18:07 IST
  • Nigeria

Nigeria's ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Wednesday elected former Lagos State governor Bola Tinubu as its candidate to run for president in elections scheduled for February 2023.

President Muhammadu Buhari steps down next year after leading Africa's most populous country and top oil exporter for the maximum eight years allowed by the constitution.

Tinubu, 70, who was in charge of Nigeria's commercial capital from 1999 to 2007, defeated Buhari's deputy, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, in the APC primaries.

