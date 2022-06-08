Rajasthan minister gets 'threat' call; caller traced to Malaysia: Police

Rajasthan minister Govind Ram Meghwal, who was staying at a resort in Udaipur along with other Congress MLAs ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls, was allegedly threatened by a man who demanded Rs 70 lakh from him.

IG (Bikaner) Omprakash said the caller identified as Sethi Ram alias Sunil Bishnoi was traced to Malaysia. The officer said Sunil made an internet call to the disaster and relief management minister on Tuesday and threatened him with dire consequences if he failed to make the payment.

''Around a dozen people who were in touch with the caller have been detained and are being interrogated,'' Omprakash said. According to police, Sunil, who belongs to Bikaner, had gone to Malaysia two-and-a-half years ago along with his friends -- Aman Bishnoi, Amarjeet and Rakesh Kumar. He started working there as a security guard. Though Amarjeet and Aman returned, Rakesh and Sunil stayed back in Malaysia, they said. The IG said Amarjeet, Aman and 12 others have been detained in this regard. “It is being investigated whether the accused have connections with any gangs,” he said.

Superintendent of Police Yogesh Yadav earlier said the caller had identified himself as a member of SOPU gang, and also issued a threat to the minister's family members who live in Bikaner.

Meanwhile, the security outside the minister's residence in Vyas Colony has been tightened.

Meghwal later returned to Jaipur from Udaipur along with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday. PTI CORR SDA SRY

