Left Menu

Guj: BJP worker bludgeoned to death by notorious criminal in Ahmedabad

Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone 3 Sushil Agrawal clarified that though the victim, Rakesh Mehta, was a local BJP worker, the murder was not a result of any political rivalry.As per the FIR, Namdar and his men had allegedly bludgeoned Mehta to death with sticks and baseball bats, when the latter was passing by Hajira Ni Pol locality in Khadia, the official said.Namdar is a known criminal of the area and was earlier nabbed for operating a gambling den.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 09-06-2022 18:21 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 18:21 IST
Guj: BJP worker bludgeoned to death by notorious criminal in Ahmedabad
  • Country:
  • India

A BJP worker was allegedly bludgeoned to death by a notorious criminal over a personal dispute in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city, police said on Thursday.

The police have detained the accused, Montu Namdar alias Montu Gandhi, for the attack that took place in Khadia area of the city on Wednesday evening, an official said. The accused had a long-standing dispute with his brother-in-law, who was the victim's close friend, it was stated. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 3) Sushil Agrawal clarified that though the victim, Rakesh Mehta, was a local BJP worker, the murder was not a result of any political rivalry.

As per the FIR, Namdar and his men had allegedly bludgeoned Mehta to death with sticks and baseball bats, when the latter was passing by Hajira Ni Pol locality in Khadia, the official said.

''Namdar is a known criminal of the area and was earlier nabbed for operating a gambling den. He has been at loggerheads with his uncle's family since the early 90s after he married his cousin despite strong opposition from the family and community. Namdar held a grudge against his wife's brother Pavan,'' the DCP said.

As the deceased was a close friend and supporter of Pavan, Namdar had developed a grudge against Mehta, due to which he killed him, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satellite today

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satel...

 Global
3
ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

 France
4
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; NASA to launch rockets from Australia's north for scientific studies and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022