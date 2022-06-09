New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

DES19 RJ-RS POLLS Rajasthan: All set for Rajya Sabha polls on Friday Jaipur: The stage is set for the elections to four seats of the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan on Friday, with the ruling Congress in a position to win two seats and the Opposition BJP one.

DES40 RJ-CONG-MLAs Congress MLAs reach Jaipur, shifted to another hotel Jaipur: Rajasthan Congress MLAs and Independent legislators supporting the party on Thursday reached here from Udaipur, where they were lodged in a resort amid fears of horse trading ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls.

DES23 RJ-BJP-SURJEWALA Surjewala confuses goddess Sita with Draupadi, BJP asks why Cong 'hates' Hindus Jaipur: The BJP on Thursday accused Congress leader Randeep Surjewala of insulting goddess Sita, asking why the party ''hates Hindus so much''.

DES30 HR-RS POLLS Haryana Cong MLAs leave Raipur resort, to reach Chandigarh hours before RS polls Chandigarh: The Haryana Congress MLAs have left a resort in Chattisgarh's Raipur and are expected to reach here just hours before the polling for the Rajya Sabha elections begins on Friday, sources said on Thursday. DES33 UP-KANPUR-VIOLENCE Kanpur violence: Man arrested for posting 'inflammatory' content on Facebook Kanpur (UP): Police here on Thursday arrested a man for posting ‘inflammatory and objectionable posts’ on social media related to Kanpur violence, taking the total number of those arrested in connection with the incident to 55, a senior officer said. DES32 UP-DAYASHANKAR-SBSP UP minister extends open invite to SBSP chief Rajbhar to join hands with BJP Ballia (UP): Uttar Pradesh Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh on Thursday extended an open invitation to Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Om Prakash Rajbhar, who is ostensibly unhappy with his ally Samajwadi Party after being sidelined in the coming Legislative Council elections, to join hands with the ruling BJP. DES13 UP-VENDOR-HARASSMENT Member of right-wing group arrested for harassing street vendor Kanpur (UP): A member of a local right-wing outfit was arrested for allegedly harassing an elderly street vendor, hours after a video of the incident went viral on social media, police said on Thursday.

DES44 PB-LD CONG-PROTEST Punjab Congress leaders taken into custody for holding protest at CM residence Chandigarh: Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and other senior party leaders on Thursday were taken into custody for holding a protest at the chief minister’s residential complex here after Bhagwant Mann allegedly failed to keep his appointment with them.

DES27 HP-CONG-INDEPENDENT LEGISLATORS Disqualify 2 Independent MLAs who joined BJP under anti-defection law: HP Congress to speaker Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Congress requested the Assembly speaker on Thursday to disqualify Independent MLAs Hoshiyar Singh and Prakash Rana, who joined the ruling BJP, under the anti-defection law. DES17 UKD-ACCIDENT 5 killed, 3 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in U'khand's Tehri New Tehri (U'khand): Five people were killed and three injured when the vehicle in which they were travelling fell into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Tehri district on Thursday, police said.

