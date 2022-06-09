Left Menu

Biden says Congress should target shipping costs as prices rise

Reuters | Updated: 09-06-2022 21:13 IST
Congress should "crack down" on companies that have raised shipping prices exponentially and helped drive up the cost of goods in the country, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday.

"One of the reasons prices have gone up is because a handful of companies who control the market have raised shipping prices by as much as 1,000%," Biden said in a post on Twitter. "It's outrageous — and I'm calling on Congress to crack down on them."

