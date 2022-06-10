Mizoram: New chief executive member sworn in for Chakma Autonomous District Council

The Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) in south Mizoram's Lawngtlai on Thursday got a new Chief Executive Member, after almost a month of political stalemate.

Buddha Lila Chakma, who resigned from the office of the council chairman last month, was sworn in as the CEM, officials said.

Lawngtlai Deputy Commissioner Amol Srivastava administered the oath of office and secrecy to Chakma. Buddha Lila Chakma will replace incumbent Rasik Mohan Chakma, who was voted out in a no-confidence motion during the first council budget session held on May 9, they said.

“All the 20 council members will work unitedly for the development of the Chakma area,” the officials quoted Buddha Lila Chakma as saying. “The executive committee will be open to constructive criticism and welcome suggestions for corrective measures at any point of time,” he said. At least five governments have been toppled in the CADC since Shanti Jiban Chakma of the BJP was sworn in as the first CEM in May 2018.

