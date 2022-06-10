Protests erupt in various parts of Punjab over Nupur Sharma, Naveen Jindal's controversial remarks

Various parts of Punjab witnessed protests over the inflammatory remarks of the suspended Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nupur Sharma and expelled party leader Naveen Jindal. "After the protest call by Ludhiana Jama Masjid, protests were held across Punjab demanding the arrest of those who disrespected the Prophet," said Shahi Imaam of Ludhiana Jama Masjid.

Meanwhile, protests against Sharma and Jindal have been reported from various parts of the country, including Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh. As per the reports, a massive protest broke out at Delhi's Jama Masjid which have been later brought under control after the police removed protestors from the protest site.

"No call for protest given by Masjid. We don't know who are the ones protesting, I think they belong to AIMIM or are Owaisi's people. We made it clear that if they want to protest, they can, but we will not support them," Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid told media persons. Several incidents of violence including sloganeering and stone-pelting were also reported from several parts of Uttar Pradesh after Friday prayers when people began protesting against the inflammatory statements of former BJP leaders Sharma and Jindal.

Notably, a controversy erupted after Nupur Sharma's remarks against the minorities. Some Gulf countries have also lodged their protest. However, India on Thursday reiterated that the controversial remarks concerning Prophet Mohammad do not reflect the views of the Government and added that action has been taken by concerned quarters against those who made the comment.

However, Delhi Police had registered two FIRs on Wednesday-- one against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and the other against 31 people, including All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi and controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand - for allegedly spreading hate and hurting religious sentiments, officials said on Thursday. Former Delhi BJP media unit head Naveen Kumar Jindal, who was expelled from the party over alleged remarks against Prophet Mohammad, and journalist Saba Naqvi, are among the people named in the second FIR. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)