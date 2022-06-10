OBCs will get quota in Maha local body polls, empirical data to be submitted in time, says Bhujbal
Members of Other Backward Classes (OBC) will get reservation in local body polls in Maharashtra as the empirical data needed for such quota will be submitted in time in the Supreme Court, state minister and NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal said here on Friday.
He also slammed the comments made against Prophet Mohammad allegedly by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma but asked people to be patient and not be provoked over the issue.
