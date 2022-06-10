Maha: RS election vote counting delayed after BJP objects to ballots of three MVA MLAs

The counting for Rajya Sabha elections in Maharashtra was delayed on Friday evening after the BJP raised objections to the votes cast by three MLAs of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), alleging violation of rules.

The counting has been held up, a state legislature official said. ''Cabinet ministers Jitendra Awhad, Yashomati Thakur and Sena legislator Suhas Kande violated the model code for voting. We have made an appeal before the Election Commission of India, seeking that their votes be held invalid,'' said a state BJP leader.

BJP alleged that Awhad and Thakur handed over their ballots to their REG - RS-COUNTING-DELAY RS counting delays after BJP objects three MVA MLAs Ballots Mumbai, Jun 10 (PTI) The counting for the Rajya Sabha election on Friday has been delayed after the BJP raised an objection over three MLAs of the Mahavikas Aghadi for allegedly violating the code during the voting process.

\ party agents instead of only showing them the ballots, while Kande showed his ballot to two different agents.

''Permission is needed from the election commission for the counting. Officials have sent an email to the ECI seeking the permission. It should be granted in some time,'' said Sena minister Eknath Shinde.

''Counting can not be started until the ECI gives its decision because winning quota can not be determined till the number of valid votes is finalized,'' said a constitutional expert. Against six Rajya Sabha seats, the BJP has fielded three candidates, the Shiv Sena two and NCP and Congress one each.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)