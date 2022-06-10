Protests against Nupur Sharma erupt in parts of West Bengal, Governor Dhankhar appeals for peace

Amid the series of outrageous protests against the inflammatory statements against minorities, a huge crowd on Friday gathered at Howrah in West Bengal to protest against the controversial remarks of suspended Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nupur Sharma and expelled party leader Naveen Jindal. Earlier in the day, a massive crowd also gathered to protest at Park Circus in Kolkata adding to the resentment against the sacked leaders.

While appealing for peace, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar sought an urgent personal update from the Chief Secretary of the state over the worsening law and order situation in the State since Thursday. "Expect CM Mamata Banerjee to sternly warn law violators- they will not be spared," Dhankar tweeted.

Meanwhile, in Punjab, a massive protest demanding the arrest of sacked leaders has also taken place in various regions. Outrage against Sharma and Jindal were also been reported from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

As per the reports, a massive protest broke out at Delhi's Jama Masjid which have been later brought under control after the police removed protestors from the protest site. "No call for protest given by Masjid. We don't know who are the ones protesting, I think they belong to AIMIM or are Owaisi's people. We made it clear that if they want to protest, they can, but we will not support them," Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid told media persons.

Several incidents of violence including sloganeering and stone-pelting were also reported from several parts of Uttar Pradesh after Friday prayers when people began protesting against the inflammatory statements of former BJP leaders Sharma and Jindal. Notably, a controversy erupted after Nupur Sharma's remarks against the minorities. Some Gulf countries have also lodged their protest.

However, India on Thursday reiterated that the controversial remarks concerning Prophet Mohammad do not reflect the views of the Government and added that action has been taken by concerned quarters against those who made the comment. Delhi Police had registered two FIRs on Wednesday-- one against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and the other against 31 people, including All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi and controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand - for allegedly spreading hate and hurting religious sentiments, officials said on Thursday.

Former Delhi BJP media unit head Naveen Kumar Jindal, who was expelled from the party over alleged remarks against Prophet Mohammad, and journalist Saba Naqvi, are among the people named in the second FIR. (ANI)

