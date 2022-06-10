AAP condemns attempts of ‘vested interests' to create communal divide for political motives in J-K

The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday condemned attempts of certain vested interests to create a communal divide for political motives in Jammu and Kashmir and appealed to people not to fall prey to such divisive forces.

Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industries (JCCI) too appealed to people to maintain peace and communal harmony.

The comments come after tension mounted in Bhaderwah and some areas of Kishtwar in J-K over the controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad by two now-suspended BJP leaders.

''We have an age-old history of communal harmony and brotherhood which can’t be allowed to be subverted by reckless politicians for promoting their narrow parochial political interests,'' AAP leader and former minister Harsh Dev Singh said.

Flaying the reports of communal tension in Bhaderwah and Kishtwar, Singh urged the people not to fall prey to nefarious designs of disruptive forces.

''Vested political interests are engineering communal divide in J-K,'' he alleged.

“We need to unite to face the onslaught of the enemy rather than falling in the trap of opportunist politicians. We have to give the message of unity and brotherhood. The freedom that we obtained is the result of the united struggle of people belonging to various religious faiths,'' Singh said.

We cannot trivialise the supreme sacrifice of our valiant jawans and freedom fighters by resorting to hate campaign and communal violence engineered by vested interests, he said.

Cautioning the vested political interests to refrain from fishing in the troubled waters of J-K, Singh said people will not tolerate their attempts of creating communal polarisation for vote bank politics.

“Faith and politics should be kept separate. This general rule need to be followed by all in the interests of the nation and public good. It was generally believed that most sinister and ominous parties were those which used religion and Gods to control the people and to achieve power,'' he said.

Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industries (JCCI) expressed serious concern over the prevailing situation in Bhadarwah town and appealed to people to play their crucial role in combating growing tendencies of intolerance and hate.

It said that societal renaissance holds key to bind communities and regions together, especially in a diverse state like Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing media persons here, Arun Gupta, president, JCCI, said that the situation in Bhadarwah is grave.

''A well-planned conspiracy was hatched by some unscrupulous elements to divide the people and make them fight (against) each other to destroy century-old communal harmony and brotherhood of the people of the town,” he said.

He urged the people to remain vigilant from anti-national elements who are trying to create wedge between the communities for their vested interests.

