Cong MP hit out at Centre for its failure to secure innocent people in Kashmir

Hitting out at the BJP-led Centre for its ''failure'' to secure the lives of innocent people in Kashmir from targeted killings, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Amee Yagnik on Friday demanded adequate security measures for the safety of minorities in the valley.

She also expressed concern over the prevailing atmosphere of religious tension in Jammu and Kashmir and elsewhere in the country under the present BJP regime.

''The BJP government at the Centre has failed to secure the life and property of innocents people who have been victim of targeted killings for quite some time leading to atmosphere of panic among the common people especially minority'', Yagnik told reporters here.

The AICC leader said as a result of terror, they are seeking migration and transfer in Jammu for the first time after 1990. ''It is unfortunate that this kind of situation has emerged in Kashmir when BJP was claiming near complete normalcy in Kashmir,'' she said.

She demanded an adequate security measures for the safety of innocents especially minorities in Kashmir.

Yagnik was responding to media queries here after taking stock of the the party's organizational affairs, especially the ongoing process of organization elections.

