Left-wing bloc seen slightly ahead of Macron camp in French parliament election -poll

The left-wing 'Nupes' political bloc is seen as slightly ahead of French President Emmanuel Macron's centrist camp regarding voting intentions for this month's parliamentary election, according to an Ifop-Fiducial poll for LCI TV. The poll said 26.5% would vote for 'Nupes', versus 26% for Macron's 'Ensemble' camp. It added that Macron's camp was expected to win between 270-305 seats in the French parliament, versus an expected 180-210 seats for the 'Nupes' camp.

The election takes place on June 12 and June 19. Macron, who was re-elected as French president in April, needs a majority in the lower house of parliament to implement reforms aimed at strengthening the economy, such as proposed changes to pensions and cutting taxes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)