Brazil's Bolsonaro says meeting with Biden was 'fantastic'
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro said on Friday at the Summit of Americas that his meeting with President Joe Biden the day before was "fantastic" and the U.S. leader showed a sincere will to resolve international problems.
Bolsonaro says Brazilian armed forces are searching "tirelessly" for British journalist Dom Phillips who has been missing in the Amazon since Sunday with Brazilian indigenous expert Bruno Pereira.
He said his government is working to protect the rainforest and does not need the Amazon region to expand Brazil's farm sector that can feed 1 billion people in the world.
