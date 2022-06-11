EU's von der Leyen to discuss Ukraine's EU membership progress with Zelenskiy
Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2022 14:18 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 14:16 IST
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen returned to Kyiv on Saturday for a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and said they would discuss Ukraine's reconstruction and progress towards European Union membership.
"With President Zelenskiy I will take stock of the joint work needed for reconstruction and of the progress made by Ukraine on its European path," she said in a post on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 1-'Stop playing' with Russia, end war: Zelenskiy tells West
WRAPUP 2-'Stop playing' with Russia, end war: Zelenskiy tells West
Ukraine needs to face reality and talk to Putin - Zelenskiy
World News Roundup: Ethiopian rights body seeks release of 16 detained journalists; Ukraine needs to face reality and talk to Putin - Zelenskiy and more
WRAPUP 7-Russia advances in Ukraine's east, Kyiv may retreat from Luhansk pocket