EU's von der Leyen to discuss Ukraine's EU membership progress with Zelenskiy

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen returned to Kyiv on Saturday for a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and said they would discuss Ukraine's reconstruction and progress towards European Union membership.

"With President Zelenskiy I will take stock of the joint work needed for reconstruction and of the progress made by Ukraine on its European path," she said in a post on Twitter.

