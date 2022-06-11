How many ED, IT raids on BJP leaders during last 8 years: TRS leader K T Rama Rao

How many ED, IT and CBI raids have taken place on BJP leaders or their kin in the last eight years during the NDA government at the Centre, Working President of ruling TRS in Telangana K T Rama Rao asked on Saturday.

''How many ED, IT & CBI raids on BJP leaders or their kith & kin in last 8 years?.

''Kya Sab Ke Sab BJP waale Satya Harischandra Ke rishthedaar hain? (Are all BJP people relatives of Satya Harischandra?),'' he tweeted, adding ''#JustAsking''.

The TRS and BJP have been engaged in a war of words for several months now as they gear up for the Legislative Assembly elections next year.

