Estonia PM set to regain majority in parliament
Estonian conservative opposition party Isamaa said on Saturday it would seek to join the Baltic country's government, putting Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and her liberal Reform Party on track to regain a parliamentary majority.
Kallas last week removed her junior coalition partner, the Centre Party, after it had sided with a far-right group in parliament to vote down government reform of primary education.
