My supporters didn’t want me to vote for BJP-backed independent candidate, says MLA Shobharani

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-06-2022 21:41 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 21:41 IST
Dholpur MLA Shobharani Kushwah, who was suspended by the BJP for cross-voting in favour of Congress candidate Pramod Tiwari in the Rajya Sabha elections, on Saturday said her supporters did want her to vote for the saffron party-backed independent candidate.

Without naming anyone, Kushwah targeted BJP’s national leaders for allegedly getting her supporters and party workers defeated in Dholpur Nagar Parishad chairperson and panchayat elections in the district She said the BJP-backed independent candidate was openly talking about cross-voting ahead of the polling and her supporters did not like him.

In a press statement, Kushwah alleged that the BJP has deceived the Kushwah community and said her supporters do not want her to be in a party whose national-level leaders work to get their own workers defeated and no action is against that.

The ruling Congress on Friday won three of the four Rajya Sabha seats in Rajasthan, overcoming the challenge posed by the BJP-backed independent candidate Subhash Chandra. The BJP bagged one seat.

Kushwah, a two-time MLA, is the wife of a BSP leader who was disqualified as a legislator in December 2016 after he was convicted in a murder case The BJP gave a ticket to Shobharani in the bypolls held in 2017 and she won. She retained the seat in the 2018 assembly polls.

