TRS working prez Rama Rao attacks BJP

Working president of the ruling TRS in Telangana K T Rama Rao on Saturday asked as to how many ED, I-T and CBI raids have taken place on BJP leaders or their kin in the last eight years of NDA rule at the Centre even as he attacked the BJP for allegedly playing hate politics.

''How many ED, IT & CBI raids on BJP leaders or their kith & kin in last 8 years?.

''Kya Sab Ke Sab BJP waale Satya Harischandra Ke rishthedaar hain? (Are all BJP people relatives of Satya Harischandra?),'' he tweeted, adding ''#JustAsking''.

Addressing a public meeting at Khammam town today, Rama Rao referred to the protests in several parts of the country on Friday against the controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad by two now-suspended BJP functionaries and asked as to who is responsible for the situation.

''After 75 years of Independence in this country, who is speaking in the manner of triggering needless disputes and making one look at the other with doubt,'' he said. Jobs and welfare of poor should be the priority in the country and not disputes over caste or religion, he said. He claimed that foreigners and investors ask as to why India is remaining backward, while China, which is slightly more populous, is moving ahead.

India and China had the same economic situation 35 years ago, but China grew almost six times bigger than India, he said.

The reason is issues related to caste and religion in the country, he said.

He hit out at the State BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, without naming him, for allegedly playing cheap politics in the name of religion.

Saying that many ''political tourists'' are coming to Telangana from Delhi and talk about funds ''given'' to the State, Rama Rao said while Telangana people paid over Rs 3.65 lakh crore in the form of taxes to the Centre during the last eight years, they got only Rs 1.65 lakh crore.

He said he would not say that Telangana should get back every paisa from the Centre but such claims about having given to Telangana are not proper.

It is a matter of pride that Telangana contributed to the nation, he said.

Referring to the public meeting addressed by Rahul Gandhi at Warangal recently, Rama Rao said the Congress sought one chance to rule the State but the party had got many chances in the past.

Having failed to address issues of drinking water, irrigation, electricity and others during its 50 years of rule, Congress seeking one chance now cannot be believed, he said.

Rama Rao, who participated in various developmental activities at Khammam, spoke at length about the progress achieved during the TRS rule. The TRS and the BJP have been engaged in a bitter war of words for several months now as they gear up for Legislative Assembly elections next year.

