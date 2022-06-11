Kerala CM's security tightened amid protests over gold smuggling case

In the wake of ongoing protests by the Opposition parties over the Kerala Gold Smuggling Case, the security cover of Kerala Chief Minister Pinrayi Vijayan has been strengthened. A 40-membered team of security personnel has been deployed in the Vijayan convoy without any official order of tightening the security.

As a part of the protest, Yuvamorcha and Youth Congress workers allegedly showed black flags to the CM in Kottayam. Apart from this, there were some allegations of a black mask ban in the CM's two programs in Kottayam and Kochi today.

However, the concerned officials have denied commenting on the matter. The Kerala gold smuggling case pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels. It had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crore smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage was busted by the customs department in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5, 2019.

Swapna Suresh alleged that in 2016, M Sivasankar, the former Principal Secretary to the Kerala CM, had asked her to send baggage to Dubai which belonged to Vijayan. However, when the bag was brought to the consulate, it was found that it contained currencies and the entire gold smuggling business had begun from then. Meanwhile, Kerala Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan today said that Pinarayi Vijayan should "stay away from the Chief Minister's chair" while he is accused of being involved in a gold smuggling case.

Alleging that attempts have been made to reach a compromise with Swapna Suresh, the prime accused of the case, the LoP said that the state government and the CPIM are moving forward by taking the rule of law into their hands. "CM Pinarayi should be prepared to investigate the statement. He should stay away from the Chief Minister's chair," he said.

On Tuesday, Swapna Suresh, the main accused of the gold smuggling case gave a confidential statement under section 164 (recording of confessions and statements) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) alleging the CM's involvement. Amidst the political furore, the state government has appointed a 12-member team led by the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) to probe Swapna for giving the 164 statements against the CM.

Swapna had also claimed that she was also threatened by the CM's mediator to withdraw her statement. The case is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate, National Investigative Agency (NIA) and the customs department. (ANI)

