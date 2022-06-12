Left Menu

Gehlot expresses worry over Sonia Gandhi's health

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 12-06-2022 15:47 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 15:45 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday expressed his concern about the health of Congress President Sonia Gandhi who was admitted to a hospital in Delhi.

Gandhi was admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital on Sunday reportedly owing to COVID-related issues. ''I wish her speedy recovery and pray for her good health,'' Gehlot said.

