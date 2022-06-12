Gehlot expresses worry over Sonia Gandhi's health

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday expressed his concern about the health of Congress President Sonia Gandhi who was admitted to a hospital in Delhi.

Gandhi was admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital on Sunday reportedly owing to COVID-related issues. ''I wish her speedy recovery and pray for her good health,'' Gehlot said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)