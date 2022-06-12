Left Menu

Maha: Young Muslim man detained in Bhiwandi for 'objectionble' remark on Prophet, for praising Nupur Sharma

They have also asked expelled BJP functionary Naveen Kumar Jindal to record his statement on June 15 over his comments.The Bhiwandi police have registered cases against Sharma and Jindal.Earlier, the Mumbra police in Thane have also asked Sharma to appear before them on June 22 to record her statement, while the Mumbai Police have summoned her on June 25.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 12-06-2022 19:21 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 19:21 IST
Maha: Young Muslim man detained in Bhiwandi for 'objectionble' remark on Prophet, for praising Nupur Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

Police on Sunday detained a 19-year-old Muslim man at Bhiwandi town in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly posting a derogatory remark on Prophet Mohammad and showing support to now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her controversial comments, a senior official said.

The accused was taken into custody by the police after tense situation prevailed in the town over his viral social media post, which angered the members of the Muslim community, he confirmed.

A video, which has gone viral on social media, shows a group of people marching towards the house of the man and later hitting and questioning him over his post.

In his social media post, the man praised Nupur Sharma, whom the BJP has suspended on June 5 over her alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad, calling her a ''brave lady''. He also posted some derogatory remark against the Prophet, police sources said.

After his post went viral, hundreds of angy members of the Muslim community protested outside his house in Bhiwandi. The local police had a tough time in bringing the situation under control as tempers ran high among the protesters, they said.

''Considering the sensitive situation and the unrest, the man was taken into custody,'' the official said.

A video of the police detaining him also went viral.

Police said no FIR has been registered in this connection so far.

The Bhiwandi police have earlier summoned Nupur Sharma to record a statement on Monday in connection with her alleged objectionable remarks against the Prophet. They have also asked expelled BJP functionary Naveen Kumar Jindal to record his statement on June 15 over his comments.

The Bhiwandi police have registered cases against Sharma and Jindal.

Earlier, the Mumbra police in Thane have also asked Sharma to appear before them on June 22 to record her statement, while the Mumbai Police have summoned her on June 25.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA to form scientific team to study UFOs; Diabetes may increase long COVID risk; COVID while pregnant linked to baby brain development issues and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to form scientific team to study UFOs; Diabetes m...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Beijing warns of 'explosive' COVID outbreak as Shanghai begins mass testing; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing warns of 'explosive' COVID outbreak as Shanghai...

 Global
3
Newly discovered fast radio burst challenges what astronomers know about these powerful astronomical phenomena

Newly discovered fast radio burst challenges what astronomers know about the...

 Global
4
INTERVIEW-Canada accuses China of 'very concerning' behaviour in aerial spat

INTERVIEW-Canada accuses China of 'very concerning' behaviour in aerial spat

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022