Left Menu

PM Modi wishes Badal speedy recovery

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2022 23:20 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 23:20 IST
PM Modi wishes Badal speedy recovery
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wished a speedy recovery to former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, who has been admitted to a hospital in Mohali following a complaint of gastritis and bronchial asthma.

The five-time chief minister of Punjab and Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch was taken to the Fortis hospital on Saturday night.

Modi tweeted, ''Praying for the good health and speedy recovery of Shri Parkash Singh Badal Ji.'' PTI KR RHL

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA to form scientific team to study UFOs; Diabetes may increase long COVID risk; COVID while pregnant linked to baby brain development issues and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to form scientific team to study UFOs; Diabetes m...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Beijing warns of 'explosive' COVID outbreak as Shanghai begins mass testing; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing warns of 'explosive' COVID outbreak as Shanghai...

 Global
3
Newly discovered fast radio burst challenges what astronomers know about these powerful astronomical phenomena

Newly discovered fast radio burst challenges what astronomers know about the...

 Global
4
INTERVIEW-Canada accuses China of 'very concerning' behaviour in aerial spat

INTERVIEW-Canada accuses China of 'very concerning' behaviour in aerial spat

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022