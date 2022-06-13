Left Menu

Nagaland Congress seeks President's intervention to stop 'misuse' of central agencies

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 13-06-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 18:35 IST
Nagaland Congress seeks President's intervention to stop 'misuse' of central agencies
The Congress in Nagaland on Monday urged President Ram Nath Kovind to restrain the BJP-led government at the Centre from indulging in ''political vendetta'' against its leaders.

State Congress leaders led by the party's working president Khriedi Theunuo met Governor Jagdish Mukhi at the Raj Bhavan here, and submitted a memorandum to him in this regard.

''Political vendetta has been unleashed by the NDA government against political opponents in the country, utilising the services of Central government agencies like Enforcement Directorate (ED), CBI, NIA etc,'' the memorandum said.

The case filed against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi is a deliberate attempt to harass and silence the opposition leaders from highlighting the failures and wrong policies of the NDA government, it alleged.

Rahul Gandhi was questioned by the ED in a money laundering probe linked to the National Herald newspaper after the MP reached the agency's headquarters in New Delhi, accompanied by a battery of party leaders and supporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

