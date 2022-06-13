Former MLA A G Kodgi passes away

Veteran political leader from Karnataka Amasebail Gopalakrishna Kodgi died on Monday at a hospital in Manipal, family sources said. He was 93.

The former Byndoor MLA was undergoing treatment for dengue fever at the KMC Hospital in Manipal since last week.

The last rites will be performed on Tuesday after his daughter, who is in the US, reaches home, sources said.

Kodgi, who had won from Byndoor assembly constituency on a Congress ticket twice, later joined the BJP. He then contested against Pratapchandra Shetty of Congress and lost the election.

Subsequently, he kept away from electoral politics and was actively making efforts to strengthen BJP in the district. He announced his retirement from politics in 2013 and strived hard for the development of his hometown Amasebail.

Kodgi is survived by his wife, five sons and a daughter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)