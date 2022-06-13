Left Menu

Money laundering case: Rahul Gandhi leaves ED office after over 10 hrs of grilling; to be quizzed again Tuesday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2022 23:33 IST
Money laundering case: Rahul Gandhi leaves ED office after over 10 hrs of grilling; to be quizzed again Tuesday
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for over 10 hours on Monday in a money laundering probe linked to the National Herald newspaper.

Officials said the Congress MP has been asked to appear before the agency again on Tuesday.

He left the ED office around 11.10 pm on Monday after questioning.

Gandhi, who entered the headquarters of the federal agency in central Delhi around 11.10 am, was put to questioning about 20 minutes later after he finished some brief legal proceedings and marked his attendance.

He was allowed by the ED to leave for lunch around 2:10 pm and he returned for the questioning around 3:30 pm, officials said.

The probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper.

The National Herald is published by the Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Pvt Limited.

