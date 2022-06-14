NCP functionary claims BJP's hoarding shows PM Modi's image bigger than of Lord Vitthal

An NCP functionary from Pimpri Chinchwad in Maharashtra has demanded BJP's apology over a hoarding which he claimed showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's image in a bigger size than of Lord Vitthal. A day after he objected, the Pimpri Chinchwad police issued him a notice under section 149 of CrPc. The prime minister is visiting Dehu on Tuesday to inaugurate the Shila temple of Sant Tukaram Maharaj.

The functionary, Ravikant Varpe, said that by projecting Modi as ''bigger than Lord Vitthal'', BJP's office-bearers have insulted all Warkaris (devotees of Lord Vitthal) and sought an apology from the saffron party. Taking it to the social media and posting a copy of the notice, Varpe said he has been served a notice from Pimpri Chinchwad police under section 149 of CrPC for the stand he has taken. ''I accept the notice served by Pimpri Chinchwad Police which I think is an official process,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)