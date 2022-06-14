Left Menu

West Bengal: Protest march in Birbhum over controversial religious remark row

Locals in Birbhum on Monday staged a protest against the controversial remarks by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

Visual from protest march in West Bengal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Locals in Birbhum on Monday staged a protest against the controversial remarks by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. As per visuals, hundreds gathered to join the protest march.

Protests erupted in various states including Punjab, Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh over the controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad made by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal. Notably, some Gulf nations expressed outrage against the controversial remarks against the Prophet. The country has been witnessing protests.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday asked the police heads of states and Union Territories to be prepared and alert as they will be on target. On Friday, MHA issued a statement to all state and Union Territory police after several incidents of violence.

A senior MHA official informed that they sent alerts to all state and Union Territory police to remain vigilant as they can be targeted during the violence. (ANI)

