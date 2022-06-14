Left Menu

Iranian labour minister resigns amid protests against soaring living costs

Iran's labour minister resigned on Tuesday amid daily nationwide protests by pensioners, merchants and workers against soaring living costs.

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 14-06-2022 15:42 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 15:28 IST
Iranian labour minister resigns amid protests against soaring living costs
Hojatollah Abdolmaleki Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Iran Islamic Rep

Iran's labor minister resigned on Tuesday amid daily nationwide protests by pensioners, merchants, and workers against soaring living costs. While it was not clear if Hojatollah Abdolmaleki's resignation was directly related to the month-long protests, a senior MP blamed his "incompetence" for the unrest.

The semi-official Tasnim news site said his resignation followed "mounting criticism for his handling of the labor market and a meager rise in the retirement pensions." "His failure to create a planned number of jobs and the growing protests over insufficient raises in the retirement pensions had fuelled speculations that parliament will impeach him," Tasnim said on its English-language site.

The Ministry of Labour, Welfare, and Social Security had said it would increase pensions by 57.4% to 55.8 million Iranian rials ($177) a month. But pensioners said it was too little too late to cope with years of inflation. "The level of distrust is unprecedented as we witness protests and anger of laborers and retirees," senior MP Nasser Mousavi Laregani told parliament. He said pensioners had to forsake their dignity and go to the street to make their demands. The blame lies "squarely on Abdolmaleki's incompetence," he added.

Government spokesperson Ali Bahadori Jahromi told reporters the administration of President Ebrahim Raisi was "doing its best to lessen the pressures on the people" and to "find "ways to offer assistance to retirees." The majority of the protesters are pensioners and retired government employees who are demanding significant increases in pensions to cope with rising prices.

The string of protests in recent weeks has drawn anti-regime slogans, including "death" to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei who has blamed some of the unrest on "foreign enemies" seeking to overthrow the Islamic Republic. Social media posts on Tuesday purported to show continued protests in several cities. One unverified post said partial strikes on Monday hit bazaars in the capital Tehran, the central town of Kazerun, and the industrial center of Arak.

Iran's rial hit a new record low on Sunday, exchanging 332,000 to the dollar, against 318,000 to the dollar on June 1. Jahromi said Mohammad Hadi Zahedi Vafa was named acting labor minister. (dubai.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

South Africa
3
NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling picture

NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling pi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot and mouth disease; Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children, FDA staff say and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022