BJP scared of me, dare CBI, ED to touch me : Abhishek

Agartala, Jun 14(PTI): Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee Tuesday claimed that BJP is scared of him and dared the central investigative agencies ED and CBI to touch him ''if they have the guts''.

Banerjee told a TMC election rally here that his wife was summoned by CBI on Monday, a day before his visit here and he himself had been grilled by the central agencies twice spanning over 10 hours in Delhi. ''What did they do? If you (the ED and CBI) have the guts, touch me,” he said. “The BJP is scared of me. It will not be able to prevent Trinamool Congress from entering Tripura, Assam and Meghalaya. Mamata Banerjee's party will reinstall democracy in states where democratic values have been scuttled,” he said.

The ED in investigating a money laundering case linked to an alleged coal scam in West Bengal against Abhishek Banerjee, while CBI questioned his wife Rujira in connection with a coal pilferage scam. Lashing out at the BJP-led government at the Centre, he said, “If it has the ED and CBI, we (TMC) have people's support and in democracy people have the last say”.

Continuing his tirade, he said “Trinamool Congress is like a DVD which can be heard and seen, while BJP is a audio system which can only be heard.'' Banerjee said the saffron party had promised to provide two crore jobs each year and usher in 'acche din' in the country. “It had assured that black money will be a thing of the past after demonetisation. But has black money disappeared from the country? Price rise has become a big problem for the people who had voted for BJP hoping to have acche din”, Banerjee, who held a road show for TMC candidates Panna Deb (Agartala) and Sanhita Bhattachariya (Bordowali) for the June 23 state assembly by-poll, said.

The by-poll contest will be the precursor to the 2023 assembly polls in which the BJP government in the state will fall, he said.

''TMC wants to install Duare Sarkar (government at the doorstep) in place of BJP's Duare Gunda (hoodlum at the doorstep) culture to bring back development activities,” Banerjee said.

The 'Duare Sarkar' scheme exists in West Bengal for the delivery of specific government schemes at the doorstep of the general people.

Slamming BJP for changing the chief minister in Tripura about ten months ahead of next year's state election, the TMC leader said, “The boat is already breached… Changing of the boatsman at this stage will not avert the impending capsize”.

Biplab Deb had resigned as chief minister of Tripura in May and was replaced by Manik Saha. Banerjee also urged the voters not to vote for Congress and CPI(M) as they had got ''ample'' opportunities to serve the people in the past but failed to deliver. CPI-M had been in power for two long stints in the state - one under Manik Sarkar for about 20 years and another under Nripen Chakraborty for 10 years. PTI PS KK KK KK

