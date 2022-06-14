Biden expected to see Saudi crown prince during Middle East trip -White House
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-06-2022 18:48 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 18:48 IST
- Country:
- United States
President Joe Biden is expected to see Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a Middle East trip in July, the White House said on Tuesday.
"Yes, we can expect the president to see the crown prince," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Air Force One.
