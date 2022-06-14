BJP lauds 'Agnipath' scheme as 'revolutionary'

Senior BJP leaders and Union ministers on Tuesday lauded the launch of the 'Agnipath' scheme, a short-term contractual employment for soldiers in the armed forces, as a ''revolutionary'' initiative, with Home Minister Amit Shah asserting that it will provide youngsters with a wonderful opportunity to make a ''golden tomorrow'' for themselves and the country.

The ruling party also praised the PMO's announcement that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked various government departments and ministries to recruit 10 lakh persons in the next one-and-a-half years.

BJP president J P Nadda said it shows the government's emphasis on job creation for the youth and the focus on efficient management of workload.

On the 'Agnipath' scheme, Nadda said, ''The government under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi has announced the 'Agnipath' scheme allowing our youth to serve in the military forces for a certain duration. This will help our youth to instil discipline in themselves and to help the nation effectively.'' Describing it as a farsighted decision, Shah said this will make India's young population disciplined, skilled, fit and financially empowered to make them self-reliant. This will be a foundation of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' in a true sense, he said.

'Agnipath' scheme is a revolutionary initiative, he added.

''Modi has announced the Agnipath scheme to provide youngsters a proud future and to serve the nation by working for the armed forces. This will build their capabilities and skills, and India's defence system will be further empowered as well,'' he tweeted.

Noting that the youngsters are the foundation of the ''new India'', Shah said Modi has been constantly working to empower them and his decision to recruit 10 lakh persons in the next 18 months will infuse them with new hope and confidence.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said, ''PM Narendra Modi has over the years made the government more accountable and governance more people-centric, ensuring last-mile delivery. Enhancing the strength of the government to meet the targets and opportunities towards the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat is another major step.'' India unveiled a new scheme called ''Agnipath'' on Tuesday for the recruitment of soldiers in the Army, the Navy and the Air Force, largely on a short-term contractual basis, to cut the ballooning salary and pensions bill.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia termed the scheme historic and said, ''When the youth from every part of India will get the opportunity to join the army, it will give a new strength, new thinking and new energy to our country.'' Hailing the scheme, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said, ''Agnipath will create future-ready soldiers who will be trained in the latest defence technology with adequate battle preparedness. The first rally of Agniveers will start in next 90 days.'' Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced the new scheme at a media briefing, shortly after the Cabinet Committee on Security approved it.

''The Agnipath recruitment scheme is a transformative initiative that will provide a youthful profile to the armed forces,'' Singh said.

In another development, Modi asked various government departments and ministries to undertake the recruitment of 10 lakh people on a ''mission mode'' in the next year and a half, his office said on Tuesday.

The direction from Modi came following a review of the status of human resources in all government departments and ministries, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

