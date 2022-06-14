Mumbai Samachar gave voice to freedom movement: PM Modi at newspaper’s bicentennial celebrations
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-06-2022 19:38 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 19:38 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said Mumbai Samachar newspaper gave voice to India's freedom movement, and lauded the publication’s journey over the last 200 years.
Speaking at Mumbai Samachar’s bicentenary celebrations here, Modi said the newspaper did not lose its local connect when Mumbai became Bombay.
Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel often quoted this newspaper, he added.
Modi also released a special postal stamp commemorating 200 years of Mumbai Samachar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Samachar
- Bombay
- Narendra Modi
- Mahatma Gandhi
- Mumbai
- Mumbai Samachar
- India
- Modi
- Sardar Patel
Advertisement
ALSO READ
1993 Mumbai serial blasts case: 4 accused held from Guj sent to judicial custody
Court convicts 45-yr-old man in Mumbai rape-murder case
Six top DJs of country perform at Vandal Bar lounge, Meluha The Fern Powai, Mumbai
Nurses strike: Planned surgeries in Mumbai's JJ Hospital down to 22 from 70 on Monday
AAP says found 100 open manholes in Mumbai, asks BMC to cover them before monsoon arrives