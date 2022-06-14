Mumbai Samachar gave voice to freedom movement: PM Modi at newspaper’s bicentennial celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said Mumbai Samachar newspaper gave voice to India's freedom movement, and lauded the publication’s journey over the last 200 years.

Speaking at Mumbai Samachar’s bicentenary celebrations here, Modi said the newspaper did not lose its local connect when Mumbai became Bombay.

Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel often quoted this newspaper, he added.

Modi also released a special postal stamp commemorating 200 years of Mumbai Samachar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)