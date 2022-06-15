Left Menu

POLL-Biden's approval falls in third straight week, nears record low -Reuters/Ipsos

U.S. President Joe Biden's public approval rating fell to 39% in its third straight weekly decline, approaching the lowest level of his presidency, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll completed on Tuesday. The two-day national poll found that 56% of Americans disapprove of Biden's job performance.

Updated: 15-06-2022 03:49 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 03:49 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden's public approval rating fell to 39% in its third straight weekly decline, approaching the lowest level of his presidency, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll completed on Tuesday.

The two-day national poll found that 56% of Americans disapprove of Biden's job performance. Biden's approval rating has been below 50% since August, a sign that his Democratic Party could be on track to lose control of at least one chamber of Congress in the Nov. 8 midterm election.

Biden has been dogged this year by a surge in inflation, with Russia's invasion of Ukraine helping drive fuel prices higher and global supply chains still hindered by the COVID-19 pandemic. The decline in Biden's popularity has been largely driven by dissatisfaction within his own party. Seventy-four percent of Democrats approved of Biden's performance this week, down from about 85% in August. Only 11% of Republicans approved, largely unchanged from August.

Biden's overall approval rating has yet to hit the lows seen by his predecessor, Donald Trump, whose popularity bottomed out at 33% in December 2017. Biden's lowest rating so far was 36% in late May. The Reuters/Ipsos poll is conducted online in English throughout the United States. The latest poll gathered responses from a total of 1,005 adults, including 443 Democrats and 364 Republicans. It has a credibility interval - a measure of precision - of four percentage points.

