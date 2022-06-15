FACTBOX-Three key races in South Carolina, Nevada midterm primaries

Voters in South Carolina and Nevada were picking candidates for the U.S. Congress and other offices in primaries on Tuesday, testing former President Donald Trump's power over the Republican Party ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Maine and North Dakota also held nomination contests. Here are three key races:

SOUTH CAROLINA'S 7TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT U.S. Representative Tom Rice, one of the few Republican lawmakers who voted to impeach Trump for his role in Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, lost his re-election bid on Tuesday. Trump-backed challenger Russell Fry, a state lawmaker who assailed Rice during the campaign for his impeachment vote, defeated the incumbent 51% to 25%, according to Edison Research. The seat is expected to be an easy Republican win in the November general election.

SOUTH CAROLINA'S 1ST CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT The power of Trump's endorsement took a knock with U.S. Representative Nancy Mace beating Trump-backed Katie Arrington, a former state representative. Mace had irked Trump last year with a public statement that Congress should consider censuring him for his role in the Capitol riot. Mace also refused to back Republican efforts to challenge the 2020 presidential election results. Newly drawn district boundaries have led analysts to view her seat as safely Republican in November.

NEVADA SECRETARY OF STATE The Republican nominating contest for Nevada's top election official was won by former state assemblyman Jim Marchant. He has said he would have refused to certify Trump's presidential election loss in Nevada, citing a false allegation that it was stolen from Trump.

Marchant will face Democrat Cisco Aguilar, a former aide to former U.S. Senator Harry Reid, in what could be a close November contest. Trump did not endorse a candidate in the Republican primary. However, Marchant received endorsements from high-profile conservatives, including former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and pro-Trump businessman Mike Lindell.

