ED questioning Rahul exposes BJP's fear: Congress leader U T Khader

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 15-06-2022 20:22 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 20:22 IST
ED questioning Rahul exposes BJP's fear: Congress leader U T Khader
The interrogation of Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has exposed the BJP’s constant fear of the Congress leader who has been fighting against the Centre's ''anti-people'' policies, deputy Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka assembly U T Khader said on Wednesday.

Addressing reporters here, he said the ruling BJP is following policies of ''social injustice'' in the country which is a matter of grave concern.

He said it is pitiable to see the ED stooping to such a level that showed the inability of the BJP government to counter the opposition.

''Rahul Gandhi is not just a leader, but a symbol of strength for the opposition. His commitment towards the people and constitutional principles are something which BJP fears which forces them to raise false allegations against him,'' Khader said.

The allegations are only aimed at tarnishing the image of the Congress leader, he added.

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

