Maha minister Parab will have to appear before ED: BJP leader Somaiya

Anil Parab will also have to eventually appear before ED officials, the former Lok Sabha MP said.There can be no delay in such probes, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-06-2022 22:56 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 22:56 IST
Maharashtra BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Wednesday said state minister Anil Parab can not ignore summons from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and he will have to eventually appear before the central agency in connection with a money laundering case.

The ED had summoned Parab on Wednesday for questioning at its zonal office here in a probe linked to alleged violation of coastal regulation zone provisions in the construction of a resort at coastal Dapoli in Ratnagiri district.

The agency wanted to record Parab's statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), officials had said on Tuesday.

However, the state transport minister, who is a senior Shiv Sena leader, failed to appear before the ED.

Somaiya, speaking to reporters here, said Parab can not evade questioning for long.

“Even a leader like Rahul Gandhi had to appear before the ED (in the National Herald money laundering case). They could not evade it any longer. Anil Parab will also have to eventually appear before ED officials,'' the former Lok Sabha MP said.

There can be no delay in such probes, he said. PTI ND RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

