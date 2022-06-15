Left Menu

Central agencies being misused and turned into instruments of politics: Kamal Nath

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Wednesday accused the BJP-led NDA government of misusing central agencies and turning them into instrument of politics.

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Wednesday accused the BJP-led NDA government of misusing central agencies and turning them into ''instrument of politics''. ''Once upon a time, the government institutions were our strength. People used to say that for an impartial probe, the case should be handed over to the CBI. But now, such institutions have been turned into instruments of politics,'' Nath told reporters.

He was replying to a question on the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioning senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in connection with the case of alleged money laundering in the National Herald. “It is totally wrong to misuse central institutions. They are being destroyed and you (media) are witnessing how these institutions have turned now,'' the state Congress chief further said. Nath, who had earlier also served as Union commerce and industries minister, questioned effectiveness of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and claimed that traders have told him that under the GST regime, it is the government inspector who has benefited the most.

