Coordination committee to be formed to nominate right candidate for Presidential polls: Priyanka Chaturvedi

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, who attended the meeting of Opposition parties on Presidential polls on Wednesday informed that a coordination committee will be constituted to find a suitable candidate for the post of the President of India. A meeting of Opposition leaders called by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to discuss a joint candidate for the upcoming presidential poll was held in the national capital yesterday.

The meeting adopted a resolution to field a common candidate in the election slated for July 18. "A coordination committee will be formed to find a suitable candidate for the position of President of India. The meeting was held unanimously and everyone discussed their opinions on the right candidate. We need to take a uniform decision if we want to either protect our democracy or constitution," the Shiv Sena MP told ANI.

She said leaders from 17 Opposition parties were present in the meeting called by TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. Speaking about Sharad Pawar's decision to decline the offer as a nominee for Presidential polls, Chaturvedi said, "He (Sharad Pawar) does not want to be a candidate for Presidential elections as of now. All the Opposition parties will hold a meeting again and take the decision about it. All the parties who do want to fight against BJP will be included in the Opposition meeting."

Further, the Shiv Sena MP took a jibe at the BJP-led Central government and said, "In Maharashtra, the Enforcement Directorate had become the extended department of BJP, CBI has become central bureau of BJP investigation." After 75 years of India's independence, it is the responsibility of the Opposition to unite and protect the democracy as well as the Constitution of India, Chaturvedi stated.

Congress participated in the meeting along with 16 other political parties. Apart from TMC, Congress and NCP, the parties which attended the meeting included CPI, CPI(M), CPIML, RSP, Shiv Sena, RJD, SP, National Conference, PDP, JD(S), DMK, RLD, IUML and JMM participated in the meeting held at the Constitution Club of India here. The polling for the presidential election is slated for July 18 and votes will be counted on July 21. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)