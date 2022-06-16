Left Menu

Congress holds meeting to discuss plan of action against 'police atrocities' on party legislators

A meeting of All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretaries, in-charges, MPs and senior leaders is currently underway in Delhi at the party headquarters to discuss a plan of action against the alleged police atrocities on party legislators yesterday, the 'brutal crackdown' on Congress leaders and further course of action, informed party leader KC Venugopal.

Congress leaders hold meeting in the national capital on Thursday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On Wednesday, several Congress leaders were detained as Rahul Gandhi clocked in over 24 hours at the office of the Enforcement Directorate, the third day of his questioning in connection to the National Herald newspaper money laundering case. Congress leaders and workers clashed with police during a protest in central Delhi, despite prohibitory orders and no permission to stage a protest by the Delhi Police.

Over the past few days of Rahul being questioned, senior leaders have been detained and allegedly stopped from entering the AICC office. While police said protesters threw barricades at them during a standoff, they denied allegations of forcibly entering the Congress office and beating up functionaries. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been asked to rejoin the probe on Friday by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in connection with the National Herald case, said sources.

The Congress leader left the ED office after 9.00 PM on Wednesday. The former Congress chief appeared before the ED for the third consecutive day on Wednesday for questioning.

Regarding his questioning by ED on Monday, as per official sources, the Congress leader, a Z+ category protectee of the Central Reserve Police Force after the Union government withdrew the Gandhi family's Special Protection Group cover in 2019, was confronted with several documents collated by the ED as evidence recovered so far in the case to get his version. Rahul Gandhi was questioned in detail about the ownership of Young Indian Private Limited (YIL) by the Gandhi family and its shareholding pattern in Associated Journals Limited (AJL), the company that runs the National Herald newspaper, said sources. (ANI)

