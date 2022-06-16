Left Menu

UK to publish exchange of letters between Johnson and former ethics adviser - minister

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-06-2022 15:20 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 15:15 IST
Christopher Geidt Image Credit: Wikipedia
An exchange of letters between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his ethics adviser, Christopher Geidt, who resigned this week, will be published soon, a minister said on Thursday.

Geidt, the independent adviser on ministers' interests, handed his resignation to Johnson on Wednesday, another blow to a prime minister who is struggling to reassert his authority after surviving a confidence vote brought by his own lawmakers.

"The prime minister will be issuing a letter in relation to Lord Geidt's announcement, and Lord Geidt's letter and the prime minister's reply will be deposited in the House (of Commons) shortly," Michael Ellis, a minister for the cabinet office, told parliament.

