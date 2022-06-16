Left Menu

Nagaland Youth Congress stages protest outside Raj Bhavan against ED summoning Rahul Gandhi

The Nagaland Pradesh Youth Congress NPYC on Thursday staged a dharna outside Raj Bhavan here protesting the summoning of Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate.Addressing the protestors, AICC secretary Ranajit Mukherjee said the peaceful protest is against the actions of the Narendra Modi government and also in solidarity with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

The Nagaland Pradesh Youth Congress (NPYC) on Thursday staged a dharna outside Raj Bhavan here protesting the summoning of Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate.

Addressing the protestors, AICC secretary Ranajit Mukherjee said the peaceful protest is against the actions of the Narendra Modi government and also in solidarity with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. He said Congress has the right to protest.

Everything is ''going wrong'' in the country, including the developmental, economic and socio-economic parameters under the BJP government at the Centre, he alleged.

"We are agitating and will continue to protest as we see this as a larger conspiracy with the upcoming Presidential Election, as the NDA does not have 50 percent of the votes required for the Presidential election," he said.

Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee working president Khriedi Theunuo alleged that the BJP government wants to silence people who are associated with the freedom struggle and those highlighting the ''injustice and failure'' of the Modi government.

''Rahul Gandhi is spearheading the peoples' movement against the corrupt practices of the Modi government for which the government is using the ED to harass him by summoning him repeatedly,'' he said.

Despite the incessant downpour, NPYC president Lima Lemtur with youth volunteers and NPCC leaders marched from Heritage Junction to Raj Bhavan to protest the summoning of Gandhi by the ED. The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Rahul Gandhi for questioning for the 4th time on Friday in the National Herald money laundering case.

