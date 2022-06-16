Qatar emir invited to July 16 summit in Saudi Arabia - Emiri Diwam

Qatar's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, has received an invitation from Saudi Arabia's king Salman to participate in a July 16 summit hosted by the kingdom that U.S. President Joe Biden is attending, the Emiri Diwan said on Twitter on Thursday.

Biden is scheduled to attend the summit with other leaders including Egypt's president, Iraq's prime minister and Jordan's king, Saudi state news agency SPA reported this week.

