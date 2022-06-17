Left Menu

Kerala CM criticizes Centre's 'Swades' program

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday criticized the Centres Swades Skill Card program, launched to support expatriates returning to the country, and said it did not make any impact on the community even two years after its announcement. The Marxist veteran also accused the BJP-led union government of ignoring his government's demand of granting a package worth Rs 2,000 crore for the expatriates who had returned to the southern state after losing their job due to the COVID pandemic.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 17-06-2022 14:26 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 14:20 IST
Kerala CM criticizes Centre's 'Swades' program
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday criticized the Centre's 'Swades Skill Card' program, launched to support expatriates returning to the country, and said it did not make any impact on the community even two years after its announcement.

The Marxist veteran also accused the BJP-led union government of ignoring his government's demand of granting a package worth Rs 2,000 crore for the expatriates who had returned to the southern state after losing their job due to the COVID pandemic. The Centre was not even bothered to respond to the state's request, he said during his speech at the third edition of the Loka Kerala Sabha, a two-day conference inaugurated by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan here on Thursday.

As doctors advised him to rest due to ill health, Industries Minister P Rajeev read out Vijayan's speech during the function, which is being attended by guests. He said the SWADES (Skilled Workers Arrival Database for Employment Support) was the lone program announced by the Centre to support the returning expatriates. ''But it seems that the program has failed to make any serious impact even two years after its announcement,'' Vijayan said.

The Chief Minister, however, claimed that his government has always recognized the significance of the expatriate community and considered them an inevitable part of the state's social life.

A total of 351 delegates, including over 180 representatives from 65 foreign countries, are taking part in the third edition of the Loka Kerala Sabha, an ambitious initiative of the Vijayan government envisaged as a convention of non-resident Keralites.

The Congress-led UDF on Thursday boycotted the event held here citing the recent alleged police atrocities against its workers for protesting against Vijayan given the allegations made against him by Swapna Suresh, a key accused in the gold smuggling through diplomatic bags case.

Another reason cited by the UDF for avoiding the Loka Kerala Sabha was the lack of response from the government to the queries and suggestions of the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly V D Satheesan regarding the benefits, if any, to expatriates from the last two meetings of the sabha held in 2018 and 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
3
Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery likely by March 2023

Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery li...

 India
4
Sanctions on Russia already hitting remittance-dependent countries in Central Asia: IOM

Sanctions on Russia already hitting remittance-dependent countries in Centra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022