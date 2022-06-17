Left Menu

PM making efforts for youth's bright future: Nadda on raising age limit for 'Agnipath'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2022 14:35 IST
PM making efforts for youth's bright future: Nadda on raising age limit for 'Agnipath'
Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Lauding the government's decision to raise the upper age limit for recruitment under the 'Agnipath' scheme to 23 years from 21 for this year, BJP president J P Nadda said Friday that it shows that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is fully seized of the concerns of the country's youth and is making efforts for their bright future.

The government Thursday night increased the upper age limit for recruitment under the 'Agnipath' scheme to 23 years from 21 for the year 2022 amid widespread protest against the new model for enrolment of soldiers into the three services.

Unveiling the scheme on Tuesday, the government said youths between the ages of 17-and-a-half and 21 years would be inducted for a four-year tenure while 25 percent of the recruits will be retained for regular service.

The new scheme for the recruitment of soldiers in the Army, Navy, and Air Force was projected by the government as a major overhaul of the decades-old selection process to enhance the youthful profile of the three services.

