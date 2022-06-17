Left Menu

Zelenskiy says discusses weapons supplies, sanctions with UK's Johnson

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 17-06-2022 21:16 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 21:09 IST
Zelenskiy says discusses weapons supplies, sanctions with UK's Johnson
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@Matthew_Kupfer)
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday he discussed with visiting UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson supplies of heavy weapons and further sanctions against Russia.

Zelenskiy said he and Johnson, who came to Kyiv for his second visit since Russia's invasion of Ukraine at the end of February, shared a vision of how to reach victory.

