Zelenskiy says discusses weapons supplies, sanctions with UK's Johnson

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday he discussed with visiting UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson supplies of heavy weapons and further sanctions against Russia.

Zelenskiy said he and Johnson, who came to Kyiv for his second visit since Russia's invasion of Ukraine at the end of February, shared a vision of how to reach victory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)